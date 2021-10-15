Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Aiming to motivate the people to complete their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination during the ongoing festive season, Dehradun district administration in coordination with the State Health Department and Smart City Project Ltd. is organising 'Vaccination Mela' from October 18 to November 2.

The slogan for the mela being organised to encourage people for vaccination is "Festivals are fun only when the second dose is done".

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate and CEO, Dehradun Smart City Ltd, R Rajesh Kumar said that during the COVID-19 vaccination fair, which will take place from October 18 to November 2, residents will be rewarded for taking the second dose through a lucky draw sponsored by the smart city. People will also be urged to get innoculated during this period, he added.

The district magistrate informed that almost 100 per cent of the eligible people have been vaccinated in the district, however, only 50 per cent of the people have been fully vaccinated.

"The people to people contact is more during the festive season. So, with a view to vaccinating every individual against COVID-19, with the second dose, the administration is organizing the Vaccination Mela, and the ones who will inoculate themselves during this period will be eligible to win various prizes in the lucky draw," said Kumar.

The prizes in the 'Mega Lucky Draw' by Smart City include electric scooty, LED TV with sound system and double-door refrigerator apart from the consolation prizes such as smartphone, tablet, microwave, kitchen appliances, food processor, oven, induction, track suite, shoes etc. (ANI)

