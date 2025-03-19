New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) In a big-ticket real estate deal, Vageshwari Properties Pvt Ltd has bought a bungalow at Malabar Hill in Mumbai for Rs 276 crore, according to Zapkey.

Real estate data analytic firm Zapkey has reviewed property registration documents for this deal.

The property sold is Laxmi Nivas on Nepeansea Road and it was a secret hideout for freedom fighters during Quit India movement, as per Zapkey.

The property was registered last month and there are 15 sellers including Upendra Trikamdas Kapadia. It has land and building area of 2,221 square yards (1,857.02 square metres).

The total built-up area is about 19,891.87 square feet, according to Zapkey.

Mumbai has seen many big-ticket property deals since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

