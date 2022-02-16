Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) A refresher course on religious practices and rituals is being held for priests at the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in view of sharpening their skills, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides carrying out the rituals, the priests at the cave shrine are entrusted with imparting religious instructions and information to the pilgrims.

“With a view to sharpen the skills and to build up updated capacities in conducting religious rituals and practices and other ceremonies of pujaris of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), a 10-day well-designed refresher course for pujaris commenced today at Bhawan (in Trikuta Hills), which will conclude on February 25,” a senior official said.

The training is being imparted by 10 experts from renowned institutions of Kashi, Varanasi, in collaboration with Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli and Kathua, the official said.

The refresher course will cover 30 priests in two batches of 15 each with a focus on specific rituals, mantras and practices that a priest needs to master besides developing a highly specific and professional approach about their ‘Pujan Vidhi', he said.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer, SMVDSB said such continuous learning and refresher programmes not only improve the energy level of the participants but also create a resonating effect on the fellow employees who shall be trained.

