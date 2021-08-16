Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary.

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, died on this day in 2018.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 10 More Cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Worst Hit Districts.

"Atal ji devoted his entire life to the service of the nation and welfare of humanity. He is a role model in the political and social world. His ideals have found a place in everyone's hearts," Bais said.

The chief minister also paid tributes to the former prime minister.

Also Read | OBC Quota: Sharad Pawar Says Constitutional Amendment a ‘Fraud’, Seeks Caste Census.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)