Chandigarh [India], June 30 (ANI): A GoAir Flight under the Vande Bharat Mission has landed at the Chandigarh International Airport carrying 184 stranded Indians from Kuwait.

Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

As of Thursday, 3,64,209 people have returned under this mission, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across 5 continents.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad. (ANI)

