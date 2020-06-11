New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday.

In an e-mail to travel agents on Thursday, the full-service carrier said it will also take bookings for June 14 and June 15 on the two flights going to Singapore to ferry Indians back.

"We are happy to participate in the government's Vande Bharat Mission with our repatriation flights from Singapore to Delhi and onwards to Amritsar scheduled on 14 and 15 June 2020," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, in a press statement.

While scheduled domestic passenger flight services in India resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

The two aircraft Vistara will deploy under the mission will reach Singapore from Kolkata and Delhi and the airline has decided to sell their seats.

The aircraft on June 14 will be going from Kolkata to Singapore, and the airline is selling seats on this outbound flight. Also, its aircraft on June 15 will be going from Delhi to Singapore, and the airline is taking bookings for this outbound flight too.

However, bookings on outbound flights cannot be done on the airline's website.

The passenger will have to send his or her details to the airline on a particular e-mail id and only when the carrier is satisfied that he or she is eligible to enter Singapore, a ticket will be booked on the outbound flight.

The Singapore government had said on March 23 that it will only allow its citizens, permanent residents, work visa-holders, long-term visa holders and their dependents to enter the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookings on Vistara's Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar repatriation flights are being done through the Indian High Commission in Singapore, as per the procedures set under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Under the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.

Air India and other private carriers will operate more than 300 flights to regions and countries like Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

