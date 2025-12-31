New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Indian Railways has successfully completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The trial was conducted on the Kota-Nagda section, during which the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards advanced and self-reliant rail technology.

During the trial, comprehensive technical evaluations were carried out, including assessment of ride stability, oscillation, vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking system, safety systems, and other critical parameters. The train's performance at high speed was found to be fully satisfactory, and the trial was declared successful by the CRS.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the high-speed trial on social media, highlighting the successful CRS trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train at 180 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section. The video also showcased a water-glass stability demonstration, in which glasses filled with water remained steady without spillage even at high speed, underscoring the advanced ride quality, superior suspension and technological robustness of this new-generation train.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake used in the trial has been designed to cater to long-distance passenger travel and is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. These include comfortable sleeper berths, advanced suspension systems, automatic doors, modern toilets, fire detection and safety monitoring systems, CCTV-based surveillance, digital passenger information systems, and energy-efficient technologies. These features are aimed at providing passengers with a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience.

Broad Technological advancements and safety features provided in Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains are fitted with KAVACH, crashworthy and Jerk-Free Semi-permanent couplers and Anti-Climbers, fire barrier doors at the end of each coach, improved fire safety, aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories, regenerative braking system for energy efficiency, air conditioning units provided with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection systems, centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways, CCTVs in all coaches, emergency talk-back unit for communication between Passenger and Train Manager/Loco Pilot in case of emergency, for Divyangjan passengers a special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end, Centralized Coach Monitoring System for better condition monitoring of passenger amenities such as Air conditioning, Saloon Lighting etc and ergonomically designed ladder for ease of climbing onto upper berths.

The successful completion of the CRS high-speed trial marks a major technical achievement and paves the way for the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services. This development underscores Indian Railways' commitment to innovation, safety, and the advancement of indigenous rail manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

