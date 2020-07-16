Jashpur, July 15 (PTI) TheNational President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Jagdeoram Oraon, died on Wednesday in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, an office-bearer of the RSS- affiliated organisation said.

He was 70.

"Oraon suffered a heart attack following which he was admitted to the district hospital here. He breathed his last at around 2.45 pm," said the Ashram official.

Oraon's final rites will be performed on Thursday, he added.

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a key affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), mainly works among tribals.

It has its headquarter in Jashpur.

Oraon, who hailed from village Komdo in Jashpur, took over as all India president of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in 1995.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his death.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeo Ram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. His was a life devoted to serving the tribal communities," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Oraon was known for his kind and hardworking nature, the prime minister said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and senior BJP leaders in the state also condoled the death.

In her message, the Governor said since his childhood Oraon worked with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and dedicated his life for the welfare of forest-dwellers.

"His life is an inspiration for all," she said.

BJP National Vice President and former chief minister Raman Singh said Oraon worked for the uplift of forest- dwellers and for bringing them into the mainstream of development.

