India News | Vegetable Farmer's Son Among Toppers in Bihar Board

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], May 27 (ANI): Durgesh Kumar, the son of a vegetable farmer from Samastipur is the rank holder in the annual examination of Bihar School Examination Board.

Kumar stood second by securing 480 marks. Himanshu Raj from Rohtas district has topped among all students with 481 marks, which is 96.2 per cent of total marks.

Also Read | Locusts Attack in Maharashtra: Tiddi Dal Damage Orange Orchards and Vegetable Plantations in Nagpur and Wardha Districts.

Himanshu Raj of Rohtas district has topped among all students with 481 marks, which is 96.2% of total marks. Durgesh Kumar, son of a vegetable farmer in Samastipur district, has stood second with 480 marks.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared results of 2020 matriculation examination on its website yesterday.

Also Read | Locust Swarms Enter Madhya Pradesh, Farmers in Jabalpur Arrange Water Tankers, Chemicals Against 'Tiddi Dal' Attack.

The candidates have been asked to download their results online from the site `biharboardonline.com'.

A total of 14,94,071 students had appeared for the examination of which 2,89, 692 students failed. The pass percentage this year is 80.59 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)