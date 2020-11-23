Banihal (J&K), Nov 23 (PTI) A vehicle fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and was swept away on Monday evening, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation, police said.

It was not immediately known how many persons in the vehicle, which was going to Kashmir along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. It was swept away by the strong current after falling into the river, an officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb-ur-Rehman said a rescue operation was launched immediately by police and local volunteers.

"Water flow in Chenab is very fast at the spot of the accident and rescuers are clueless so far," he said.

