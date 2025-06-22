Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 22 (PTI) At least 13 cattle were killed and three injured when an unidentified vehicle ran into a herd on the National Highway-16 in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident happened near Berhampur's Lanjipalli area.

Getting the information, veterinary department officials, police and fire personnel reached the spot.

“We found 13 cattle dead on the spot and three others injuries. The injured cattle were brought to to the veterinary hospital," Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO), Anjan Das, said.

The carcasses of the cattle were buried by the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

The condition of the injured animal was stated to be serious. They sustained fractures in the legs and other parts of the body, he said.

The owners of the animals probably abandoned them on the road at night, the veterinary official said.

All of these affected were domestic animals, as they have ear-rings attached to them by the BeMC and veterinary department, he said.

The official said no one, however, came forward to claim the carcass or injured animal at the spot.

“We have asked our officers to find out the owners of the dead and injured cattle by scanning the tags, installed as the earrings,” he added.

