Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) It is very difficult to suppress Arvind Kejriwal's voice, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday hours after the CBI summoned the Delhi chief minister on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case.

While Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains described Arvind Kejriwal as a "revolution India is witnessing", many other AAP senior leaders from the state including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Delhi chief minister "cannot be silenced by such tactics".

"It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal. Those who speak the truth get a place in the people's hearts. No one can remove anyone from the hearts of the people. We stand by him like a rock," Mann tweeted in Hindi.

In a tweet, Bains said, "The history is testament to the fact that whenever a revolution was suppressed, they became even bigger."

According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

There are allegations that money raised from tweaking the policy in favour of certain liquor dealers and the South lobby was suspected to be pumped in for election purposes by the AAP, which is under the probe as part of the money trail, agency sources said.

They said the process of policy formulation and influence of the South lobby, besides changes in the draft stages, was in the know of the chief minister, which makes it necessary to put questions to him.

