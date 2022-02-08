Amaravati, Feb 8 (PTI) Veteran journalist Nimmakayala Sriranganath passed away following a heart attack in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 80.

Hailing from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Sriranganath worked in many Telugu and English newspapers in the then united state of AP.

He is survived by his wife and three children. His son Vamsi Srinivas is also a senior journalist.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Sriranganath's demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

