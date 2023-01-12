New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav's outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition".

He was a former union minister in various governments.

Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar. (ANI)

