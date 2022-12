Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 87. Satyanarayana, who acted in over 700 films in a career spanning about six decades, had been unwell for some time and the end came on Friday morning, film industry sources said. Kaikala Satyanarayana Dies at 87: Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Thandri Kodukula Challenge, Narasimhudu, Maharshi Among Others.

Satyanarayna, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, renowned Telugu actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna and several other leaders and film personalities condoled the death. Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away: Chiranjeevi Mourns the Demise of Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, Pens an Emotional Note and Shares Pics on Twitter.

