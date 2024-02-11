Khammam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised the 'Trishul Diksha' programme in Telangana's Khammam district on Sunday.

Yadi Reddy, VHP State President, highlighted the objective behind the programme.

"Trishul Diksha was conducted to create a good environment for Hindus and to stop cow slaughtering, temple destruction, and love jihad against Hindu women," said Yadi Reddy.

Further emphasising the importance of the Trishul Diksha, he stated, "The event will teach people to serve the nation all their lives. We will build Ram Rajya in Khammam. Today, we hoisted the bhagwa (orange) flag here and we will carry it out at other places too."

Speaking about people's enthusiasm to join their initiative, he stated, "Many people from nearby villages are joining VHP. Almost 6,000 registrations from 500 villages are already done.

Expressing his happiness over Ram Mandir, he said that Ram Lalla has returned to Ayodhya and His blessings have reached every village through the Akshintalu (sacred rice).

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in Telangana's Jagtial district.

The Yatra named 'Prajahita Yatra' is set to pass through as many villages, mandals and municipalities as possible in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

The first leg of the Yatra will be conducted in Vemulawada and Sircilla assembly constituencies.

The closing meeting of the first phase will be held in Rajanna Sircilla district. The first phase will cover a total of 119 km. (ANI)

