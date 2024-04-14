Rupnagar, Apr 14 (PTI) A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne men at his shop in Nangal town here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Vikas Bagga, was the president of the Nangal unit of the VHP, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the two assailants entered Bagga's shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him before fleeing immediately, the police said.

Anandpur Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the police were examining the CCTV footage of nearby areas to find the accused.

Meanwhile, VHP supporters and BJP workers on Sunday held a protest on the Una-Chandigarh highway to protest the murder of Bagga. They demanded the arrest of the murderers.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also expressed grief with the victim's family.

He slammed the AAP-led Punjab government over the law and order situation and alleged that the murder of Bagga was a "targeted killing".

"The government is sleeping," he said.

He demanded that the assailants and conspirators should be held as soon as possible.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is a local MLA, called the murder an unfortunate incident and said whosoever is behind it will not be spared.

"Whosoever is guilty and the mastermind of this incident will not be spared. They will face consequences," said Bains, adding that nobody will be allowed to disturb peace.

