New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday slammed Jamiat Ulama-e Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani over his remark on the Bajrang Dal and said he should rather look at his own conduct.

Madani reportedly said on Sunday the Congress in its Karnataka assembly poll manifesto talked about banning the Bajrang Dal but had the party taken such a decision 70 years ago, the country would not have been ruined.

The Jamiat Ulama-e Hind president reportedly also said that the Congress corrected its mistake by proposing to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka in its poll manifesto.

Terming Madani's remark "ironical", VHP working president Alok Kumar said the Bajrang Dal was "not even born" seventy years ago.

The Bajrang Dal was banned in 1992 by the then government but a tribunal quashed the decision, observing there was no ground whatsoever to ban the organisation, he said.

Bajrang Dal is youth wing of the VHP.

"If the mistake is repeated, the consequences will be same today," he added.

Kumar said Madani should introspect and look at his own conduct.

"Madani should introspect and also look into his own conduct and that of Deobandis," he said, alleging that the Deobandi ideology is "inciting certain sections of Muslims to indulge" in violence.

"The time has now come for the civil society and governments, particularly governments in democratic countries, to take note of it and rise to resist and defeat the jihadi ideology," he added.

