New Delhi (India), November 29 (ANI): Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar would take over as the next chief of naval staff from November 30, from Admiral KB Singh who is superannuating after a 30-month tenure.

Kumar played a crucial role in the basic formulation of the theatre command structures as part of the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters.

Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar's Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. (ANI)

