New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju on Wednesday left for Malaysia on a three-day visit to explore expansion of bilateral military cooperation on a host of strategic issues.

Lt Gen Raju is scheduled to hold talks with the Deputy Chief of Malaysian Army and Chief of Staff of Malaysian Armed Forces, and exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest, officials said.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

"The Vice Chief of Army Staff has proceeded on a three day visit to Malaysia from December 8 to 10," the Army said.

"During the visit, the Vice Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between India and Malaysia through multiple meetings with senior military and civilian leadership of the country," it said.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Lt Gen Raju will also engage in extensive discussions with the CEO of Malaysian Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.

"The visit of the Vice Chief will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues," the Army said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)