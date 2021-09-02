New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Chandan Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him.

The 65-year-old died late last night.

Also Read | India Reports 47,092 New COVID-19 Cases, 509 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. His death is a personal loss to me. Om Shanti," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)