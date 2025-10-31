Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the new 'Sataram Bhawan' located in Sigra, Varanasi.

CP Radhakrishnan is on a one-day visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, today. CM Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and officials received him at Babatpur airport.

Also Read | 'Where Are Jobs They Promised in Last Elections?': Akhilesh Yadav Questions NDA Over Manifesto in Bihar.

The Vice-President of India today graced the inauguration of the new Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram building at Sigra, Varanasi, as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed the Vice-President at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport upon his arrival, as per an official release from Vice President's Secretariat. Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President highlighted the time-honoured spiritual and cultural bond between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu. He recalled his earlier visits to the holy city, noting its remarkable transformation over the past 25 years, and attributed this progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Radhakrishnan also shared personal reflections, including his transformation to vegetarianism after taking a holy dip in the Ganga River in the year 2000.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: MBBS Student at Jagannath Pahariya Medical College Ends Life by Hanging From Ceiling Hours Before His Exam.

The Vice-President praised the Nagarathar community for their dedicated social service and their sustained efforts to promote Tamil culture wherever they go. He appreciated the community for constructing the Satram at a cost of ₹60 crore, funded entirely through community donations, and acknowledged the new building as a symbol of faith, resilience, and collaboration between regions.

He highlighted that Dharma ultimately prevails, noting that the land on which the Satram now stands had once been encroached upon but was successfully recovered through the efforts of the State Government. The Satram, he said, now stands as a noble facility for devotees.

The Vice-President remarked that Kashi is regarded as the spiritual capital of the world and observed that the newly built Satram will greatly benefit visiting devotees while helping to spread spiritual awareness.

Radhakrishnan also commended the return of the idol of Goddess Annapurani Amman Devi to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex. The idol, which had been stolen from the temple in Varanasi over a century ago, was returned to India from Canada in 2021 due to the sustained efforts of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

As per the release, the newly constructed Satram is a 10-storey building with 140 rooms, built at a cost of ₹60 crore by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society. This is the Society's second Satram in Varanasi, dedicated to providing accommodation to visiting devotees and encouraging younger generations to connect with the holy city. The initiative embodies the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by strengthening the deep-rooted Kashi-Tamil Nadu cultural connect.

The event also highlighted the longstanding tradition of pilgrimage between Kashi and South India, dating back to the establishment of the first Satram in 1863 by the Nattukkottai Trust.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in his address, emphasised the unity in diversity that defines India, stating, "Our languages may be different, but the soul of India is one." He also referenced sacred Jyotirlingas such as Rameshwaram and Kashi, underscoring their historical and spiritual connections.

Following the inauguration, the Vice-President visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. He also offered prayers at the Annapurani Amman Devi Mandir located within the temple complex. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)