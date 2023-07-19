New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Chamoli electrocution incident after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in which 16 people died and several people others were injured.

The Vice President wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

In this regard, Vice President Dhankar took to Twitter and said," Extremely hurt by the accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand! I express my condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the accident, as well as wish the injured a speedy recovery. I pray to God to give strength to his family members in this hour of grief."

Earlier today Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the people injured in the incident.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured without any delay," an official statement said.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami also expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

"CM Dhami prayed to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and patience to their families in this hour of grief," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand State emergency operation centre said that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"According to the strict instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the responsibility of the culprits responsible for this heart-wrenching incident in Chamoli will be fixed," DM Chamoli told ANI.

In the aftermath of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and enquired about over a dozen deaths due to electrocution in the state's Chamoli district.

Shah took to Twitter to share his feeling about the incident, terming the incident "very sad".

In a telephonic conversation with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the Home Minister took detailed input about the incident. (ANI)

