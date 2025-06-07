Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar with other leaders at the dinner hosted in his honour(Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 6 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a dinner hosted by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan this evening.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his spouse Kamlesh Thakur, MLA from Dehra, were among those present.

According to the release, other leaders present on the occasion included Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Minister for Public Works Vikramaditya Singh, Urban Development Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission PS Rana. (ANI)

