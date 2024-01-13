New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Hindustani classical music vocalist Prabha Atre on Saturday and showed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Veteran classical music singer and recipient of three Padma awards, Prabha Atre, passed away this morning due to a heart attack. The singer breathed her last at the age of 92.

After suffering a heart attack, she was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. She died before reaching the hospital. Prabha Atre was going to participate in a program in Mumbai today. But even before this, her health deteriorated.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of distinguished Hindustani classical music vocalist Prabha Atre Ji. Her contribution to Kirana Gharana and Indian classical music will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolence to her family, friends and many admirers," the Vice President posed on X.

Prabha Atre was born on September 13, 1932, in Pune. She was awarded Padma Shri in the year 1990, Padma Bhushan in the year 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in the year 2022. Recently, on December 25, she was also given the Atal Sanskriti Award by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also expressed grief over her demise and said, "Her leaving the world is very painful. Indian music will always be indebted to her. I pay my heartfelt tribute to her and may God give strength to her family to bear this loss."

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief and said, "Prabha ji's demise marked the end of a glorious era of classical music. Her demise is a big loss to the country's music and art sectors."

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra also directed the administration to perform the last rites of the singer with full state honours.

Her relatives are currently abroad and after their return to the country, her last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI)

