New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted people on the eve of Navroz on Monday, lauding the contribution of the Parsi community to the development of the country.

Navroz marks the beginning of the Parsi new year.

In his message, Dhankhar said Navroj reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion.

"The Parsi community in India, though small in number, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the nation, and they hold a very special place in the cultural mosaic of India," he said.

The vice president said he prays that the festival of Navroz brings good health, happiness and prosperity for everyone.

