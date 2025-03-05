Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday visited Mahatma Gandhi government school in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

Dhankhar reached Jhunjhunu with his wife, where they were received by the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, MLAs Rajendra Bhamboo and Vikram Singh Jakhal and others.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Hamirpur DM Bans Carrying Weapons in Sujanpur During Holi Festival From March 12 to 15.

The vice president planted a sapling in the school, located in the Sangasi village, in the name of his mother late Kesari Devi under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He also interacted with the students and addressed them and the faculty members.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 06 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)