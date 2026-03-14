India News | Vice President Radhakrishnan, Himachal Governor Pay Obeisance at Mata Chamunda Temple

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, along with Governor Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday paid obeisance at the sacred Mata Chamunda Temple in Kangra district.

They offered prayers at the temple and sought the blessings of Goddess Chamunda for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the State.

Also Read | Indian Government Bars LPG Refills for Consumers With Piped Gas Connections Amid Middle East War.

During his visit, the Governor also interacted with the temple authorities and appreciated the spiritual significance of the shrine, which attracts a large number of devotees from across the country throughout the year.

Radhakrishnan said that such revered places of worship are not only centres of faith and devotion but also reflect the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Result: First Prize Winner Name and Full Winners List Released.

Kavinder Gupta said that religious and spiritual tourism holds immense potential in the State and could play an important role in promoting Himachal Pradesh as a prominent destination for pilgrims and tourists alike.

He added that the preservation and promotion of such historic temples would further strengthen the cultural identity of the region.

The Governor also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the State and expressed hope that the divine blessings of Mata Chamunda would continue to guide the people of Himachal Pradesh on the path of peace, harmony and development.

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Chander Kumar, Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, Senior district officers, temple authorities and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)