Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): INDIA bloc's vice presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, on Friday said the office of the Vice President should never be reduced to a political institution and requires qualities similar to those of a judge.

During a press conference in Guwahati organised by Congress, Reddy, a former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice, said, "The Vice President's position cannot be viewed as a mere political office. The qualities required for this chair are akin to those of a judge -- impartiality, rationality, fairness in speech, action and conduct. That is my perspective on this responsibility."

On being asked about the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before the completion of his tenure, Reddy refrained from making any personal remarks, saying only that the office is "a high constitutional position which can never, under any circumstances, be reduced to a mere political institution."

Speaking about recent allegations against the Election Commission of India, the former judge stated that the Commission is an autonomous constitutional body entrusted with the responsibility of conducting free and fair elections in the country.

He recalled that in India's history, people first received the right to vote, after which the concept of citizenship was established. "From September 1947, the work of revising electoral rolls had begun. By 1948, the principle of universal adult suffrage was adopted, and even before that, preparations for the electoral list were underway," he said.

Citing historical differences of opinion, Reddy pointed out that even Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar disagreed on various issues, yet both agreed unanimously that universal adult franchise was essential and that every citizen must participate in the democratic process. "Therefore, I firmly believe that no individual or group should be excluded from the electoral process on the basis of caste, religion, community, gender, or belief," he added.

He further highlighted that the electoral roll is the only document in India which does not mention caste, community, or religion, and preparing an error-free voter list is the Commission's constitutional duty. On being asked about the special revision of electoral rolls, he declined to comment, citing that the matter is currently sub judice before the Supreme Court.

Regarding his own electoral prospects, Reddy said that the Vice Presidential election is conducted through votes cast by Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. No political party can dictate its members' votes. "Given the support I have received from parliamentarians, the media, civil society, intellectuals, and eminent personalities from the cultural sphere, I am confident of my victory. Hence, I do not see the need to count NDA and Opposition votes separately," he remarked.

He added that within just one day of his candidature being announced, several parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as independent MPs, extended unconditional support to him.

Reflecting on his return to Assam after serving as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Reddy said: "It is an honour to once again be back in the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, where I once worked. Moreover, today is a special day -- Teachers' Day, which is also the birth anniversary of former Vice President and later President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Therefore, this day holds a special significance for me." (ANI)

