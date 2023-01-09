New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the inaugural session of the 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Jaipur on January 11.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) is the apex body of the Legislatures in India that completed its hundred years in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the 82nd AIPOC in 2021 in Shimla. The first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

This is the fourth time that the Conference will be organized in the city of Jaipur.

The 83rd session will focus on themes of contemporary relevance in its day-long discussions. There will be a discussion on the leadership of India in G-20 as the "mother of democracy".

Further, there will be a discussion on the need to make Parliament and Legislature more effective, accountable and productive. One of the key themes of the Conference includes the integration of State legislatures with Digital Parliament.

Further, there will be a discussion on the need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

A book exhibition will also be inaugurated on occasion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and presiding officers of legislative bodies from across the states will attend the Conference. (ANI)

