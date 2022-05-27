Bhubaneswar, May 27 (PTI) The National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that recognised prostitution as a profession.

Observing that human decency and dignity extend to sex workers and their children, the Supreme Court recently directed police forces in all states and Union territories to treat sex workers with dignity.

"A celebration for each and everyone of us who has participated in the struggle," the NNSW said in a statement.

"Sex workers and activists who worked tirelessly with the panel, represented the sex workers' cause in court -- indeed a great victory for all of us," it added.

The NNSW is a national network of sex worker-led organisations and allies committed to promoting the rights of sex workers in India.

The Supreme Court also said sex workers should not be arrested or penalised or harassed during raids on brothels, "since voluntary sex work is not illegal and only running the brothel is unlawful".

