Banda (UP), May 4 (PTI) Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration and read the Hanuman Chalisa in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Sunday, in protest against a video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering allegedly shared on the social media by a boy from the area, a police officer said.

Chitrakoot's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said some members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal protested and read the Hanuman Chalisa in Nibuha Purva village located within the Shivrampur police station limits.

He said a few days ago, a boy from the village allegedly posted a video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering on the social media, following which a case was registered.

The officer said a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

