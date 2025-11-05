Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held its Special General Committee meeting in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, on Wednesday morning.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of general committee members, including party leader Vijay, General Secretaries N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Arun Raj, and Treasurer Venkataraman.

Addressing the gathering, General Secretary (Headquarters) N Anand said the Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam is a "united organisation -- one policy, one goal."

"The centre of today's politics is our leader, Thalapathy. For more than 30 years, he has been with the soil and the people; he has become like one of our own household. His sacrifice is enormous. No one can easily shake him, because he is the trust of the Tamil people and the land," Anand said.

He described the party as an "iron fortress built by the sacrifices of its workers" and added that, following the leader's guidance, TVK will operate with renewed energy.

"The only party capable of delivering the change our people expect is Vettri Kazhagam. From now on, there is no rest for us for even a moment. We must go to every street and expose the misery of those in power. We must take an oath to make our leader the Chief Minister in 2026. History is welcoming us," he said.

Policy-Spreading General Secretary Arun Raj recalled September 27, 2025, as a "day of sorrow" when 41 party members lost their lives.

"No matter how much we protest, we cannot make up for that loss. Still, when the leader said to them that he would be with them like family and fulfil all their needs, those words gave them great solace -- and that is no exaggeration," he said.

Speaking on the Karur incident, he said the matter is being investigated by the CBI. "After the Karur incident, we faced many challenges and many obstacles. Many tried to stop the false propaganda and to defeat Vettri Kazhagam. This party was not started for money," he said.

Arun Raj attacked the ruling DMK government, alleging that "law and order have been ruined."

He said, "How many sexual assaults, how many lock-up deaths, these are all manifestations of administrative decay in the police. A regular DGP has not been appointed for the police. If even that cannot be done, what other work is the Chief Minister doing?"

He accused the DMK government of widespread corruption, citing the "examination board corruption in the K.N. Nair department" and alleged irregularities in tender processes.

"DMK people are scientifically corrupt," he said, adding, "Why are channels such as Polymer and New Gen being shut down by the government cable department on what basis? If you want, call it 'Stalin-model' governance. Don't embarrass leaders by making it a 'Dravidian-model' of governance."

On the issue of freebies, he remarked, "One government says it will give a thousand; another party says it will give two thousand -- what's the result? Freebies should be given to those who need them; that is the duty of the government. But using freebies for political gain is a threat to democracy."

He also criticised both national and state-level politics, saying, "On one side is the cruelty of the DMK, and on the other the cruelty of the fascist BJP. CBI and the Election Commission are being used to destroy democracy by holding power in their hands. We have no trust in the Election Commission."

He further added, "If a constituency is bought for 30-40 crores, certainly good governance will not come. People should think. Sacrifice Rs. 1,000. In 2026, under the leadership of Thalapathy, good governance will definitely come."

Election Management General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, in his address, said the party faced "slanders, false propaganda, and betrayals" after the Karur tragedy. "We didn't even know what 'conspiracy' meant; in Karur we saw it for the first time and confronted it," he said.

Arjuna said, "The DMK grew in Tamil Nadu by speaking to people; today, they are spreading lies against the leader. But through calmness, he has created a silent revolution. In 2026, he will uproot this conspiracy."

He further said, "We started the party and went to the people. We gave up the highest-paying actor's salary in India to enter politics. He wanted to start a party and go to the people -- that is why Thalapathy has been working."

Arjuna hit out at the ruling party, alleging that "people have become dissatisfied with the DMK government." He said, "They have begun a campaign to destroy our party using the Karur conspiracy. They will set up inquiry commissions and investigate it themselves. How will justice be served? That's why the leader said Go to the Supreme Court. Our leader does not speak much; he acts on what he knows."

He also raised questions over the handling of the Karur incident, saying, "We gave a petition to the police eight days in advance. The Karur DSP fights with us. Orders came from higher up not to let people into the town, so they changed plans."

On the growing popularity of the party among the youth, Arjuna said, "Every Saturday, 8 million people of the New Generation watch the leader. So they have stopped that. If you have courage, raise your hand for our leader. Whole colleges' students will turn against you. Youth revolution."

He said, "We have already crossed 26% vote share. We will stand alone and win. MG Ramachandran formed a force to destroy DMK's power; thereafter, Jayalalithaa came. After that, we are the ones. We are clear about this."

Concluding his speech, he said, "In 2026, the only thing Stalin aims to do is make his son the Chief Minister. There is no other policy. To end this politics, there is only one leader -- Vijay. The leader has no desire for office for its own sake. We stand with the feelings of the farmers. We stand with the feelings of labourers." (ANI)

