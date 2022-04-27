New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for a second time.

The official order for his appointment was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Sampla had resigned as the NCSC chairman ahead of the Punjab elections and had contested the polls.

Sampla, a prominent Dalit face of Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the Sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment.

