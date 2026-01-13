New Delhi, January 13: Producers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, have moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The plea challenges the Division Bench order of the Madras High Court issued on January 9, 2026, which stayed the certification of the Tamil film, overturning an earlier decision of High Court's single-judge bench that had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.

In its plea, KVN Productions has sought an ex parte interim (order without hearing the other party) or ad-interim stay (temporary stay) on the High Court's January 9 order. Further, the plea has requested any other relief deemed appropriate by the Supreme Court. KVN Productions Moves Supreme Court After Madras High Court Stays CBFC Clearance for Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that Your Lordships may graciously be pleased to: - a) Ex parte, through an interim or ad-interim order, stay the operation of the impugned interim Order dated 09.01.2026 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras in C.M.P No. 821 of 2026 in W.A. No. 94 of 2026; and/or pass such further or other orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper AND FOR THIS ACT OF KINDNESS THE PETITIONER AS IN DUTY BOUND SHALL EVER PRAY," the plea reads.

The single-judge bench had earlier allowed the film's certification, directing the censor board to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, on an appeal filed by the CBFC, the Division Bench stayed that direction, effectively halting the certification process. Aggrieved by this, the film's producers have now approached the Supreme Court. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Kamal Haasan Comes Out in Support of Thalapathy Vijay Amid CBFC Controversy, Seeks Transparent Certification Process (View Post).

Notably, the CBFC has also filed a caveat in the apex court, requesting that no order be passed in the matter without hearing the film certification authority. The controversy erupted after the CBFC decided to hold the certification of the film on the ground that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. However, when the makers of the movie approached the High Court, Vijay's starrer initially received a favourable outcome as a single-judge bench directed the censor board to grant the U/A 16+ certification.

However, subsequently, on CBFC's challenge, a division bench stalled the certification. Before the division bench, the CBFC sought an expert opinion regarding the scenes depicting the armed forces in the film. The controversy has now reached the apex court with either party - film makers and the censor board filing the aforesaid pleas.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)