India News | Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Meeting with State Agriculture Ministers

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Central Government is taking consistent and decisive steps to make the agricultural sector self-reliant, modern, and prosperous.

In line with this commitment, a significant virtual meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, attended by agriculture ministers from across the country and Delhi Government's Development Minister Kapil Mishra, Office of the Minister of Development, Delhi Government said in a press release.

The primary objective of the meeting was to review preparations and ensure coordination for the upcoming "Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan."

This nationwide campaign will be conducted from May 29 to June 12, 2025, with the goal of delivering modern techniques, scientific knowledge, and welfare schemes of both the Central and state governments to farmers. The campaign is a crucial step toward realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encapsulated in the concepts of "Lab to Land" and "Viksit Bharat 2047."

In Delhi, the campaign will cover 87 villages and include 36 programs. Delhi's Development Minister Kapil Mishra extended full support to the initiative, stating, "Special emphasis will be placed on the implementation of Central and Delhi Government schemes in Delhi to enhance the production and productivity of Kharif crops, ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their produce. Through these programs, natural farming will also be promoted under the National Mission on Natural Farming Scheme, with a particular focus on improving soil fertility and health."

Kapil Mishra issued several directives to Delhi Government officials, including improving farmer outreach and strengthening awareness about Kharif crop management and productivity enhancement.

This nationwide campaign will be implemented across more than 65,000 villages in 723 districts of the country, engaging directly with over 1.30 crore farmers. Scientists from ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, state agriculture departments, agricultural universities, and innovation-focused institutions will unite as a single team to work toward the goal of advanced agriculture and prosperous farmers.

Reiterating the spirit of "One Nation, One Agriculture, One Team," Shivraj Singh Chauhan said during the meeting, "This program is not a mere formality; it is a grand endeavour to bring prosperity to the lives of farmers. This campaign embodies the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas,' aiming to transform the agricultural landscape and the destiny of farmers. It will work miracles in agriculture, changing both the fortunes of farmers and the face of the sector. I urge everyone to join this revolutionary campaign and contribute to building a developed agriculture for a Viksit Bharat."

During the meeting, agriculture ministers and officials from various states provided their suggestions on the structure of the campaign, and the Union Minister assured their inclusion. Emphasis was placed on collective efforts to make this campaign more people-centric, impactful, and inclusive. (ANI)

