Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Following heavy rains in Pithoragarh district's Sabha Gardi village, roads and bridges of the area were washed away by the Kali river, after which the local residents had to build a wooden bridge to carry on with their daily activities.

The Public Works Department has also been ordered by the district administration to connect the places where connections were broken by constructing roads and bridges.

Munni Devi, the village head said, "The Public Works Department was supposed to do the work in Didihat, but now the local people are seeking permission from the department and making bridges on their own. Roads are also being made. A bridge has been made on Bhairavgad, Bhilai."

Due to continuous rains, there are constant disasters in the area and in view of this, such bridges are being made at several spots in Munsiyari and Dharchula.

Meanwhile, Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district was blocked at two locations due to incessant rainfall and landslides. The traffic movement in the area got halted. A casualty was also reported due to the landslide.

Many landslides were reported across the state on Monday due to heavy rainfall. Several people are in the grip of the flood-like situation in the state. (ANI)

