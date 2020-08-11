New Delhi, August 11: The Common Law Admission Test for 2020 will be conducted on September 7 this year. The decision has been taken by the consortium of National Law Universities on Monday. The General Body of the Consortium even released the CLAT 2020 date.

According to a report, published by Times of India, the General Body of the consortium of NLUs held a meeting in Monday to discuss and review the precautionary steps to be taken amid COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting, the General Body discussed safety protocols for the conduct of examinations. CLAT Exam 2020 Update: Common Law Admission Test Postponed Again, New Dates Not Announced Yet.

As per the details, the examinations will be conducted for both under-graduate and post-graduate courses on September 7 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examinations will be held online at designated centres. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in in 2 weeks. Meanwhile, the General Body of the Consortium of NLUs is in the process to secure further permission for candidates' movement at specific centres.

Earlier, the CLAT 2020 examinations were postponed on Thursday. The Executive Council of Consortiums of NLUs had set the exam date on August 22. The Consortiums of NLUs had also extended the forms submission date till July 10, 2020.

