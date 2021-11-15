New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as the additional secretary at the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a brief statement.

Vinay Kumar will succeed Saurabh Kumar, who has been serving as the Indian envoy to Myanmar since January 2019.

Also Read | Amazon Executives Summoned by Madhya Pradesh Police After Accused Allegedly Use E-Commerce Platform to Smuggle Ganja: Report.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)