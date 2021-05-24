Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Vineet Agrawal as the new Additional Director General (ADG) of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Agrawal is currently posted as the Principal Secretary (Special) in the state Home department.

Agrawal has replaced Jayjit Singh who has been shifted as Commissioner of Police, Thane city, an official order said.

Sanjay Saxena, Additional DG (special operations) will take over as the principal secretary (special) home department.

