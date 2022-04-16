New Delhi, April 16: Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti, officials said. Several police personnel are injured, they said.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer. Ram Navami Violence: 13 Opposition Parties Flag Growing Communal Tension, Say ‘Shocked at PM’s Silence’.

Further details are awaited.

