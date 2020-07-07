Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Thane district reached 45,264 after 1,338 people were detected with coronavirus infection on Tuesday, while 45 deaths during the day took the toll to 1,353, an official said.

The surge in cases in Kalyan continued as it accounted for 381 of the 1,338 new cases, followed by 296 from Thane city, while Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar civic areas reported 160, 115 and 119 cases respectively.

"Thane city accounted for 16 of the 45 deaths in the district on Tuesday. Bhiwandi, for the second day in a row, did not report any deaths, and the new cases also declined to 30," he said.

"The recovery rate in the district is 52.74 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.99 per cent," he added.

Neighbouring Palghar added 378 cases on Tuesday, its count now at 7,962, while four deaths took the toll to 148.

