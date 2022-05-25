New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that he will not join the investigation at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi today in connection with the alleged visa scam case.

He was likely to join the investigation today.

Also Read | Yasin Malik Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by NIA Court in 2017 Terror Funding Case.

Notably, the Congress MP has been named in the alleged visa scam case by the CBI.

Earlier on May 17, the CBI had arrested Karti's close associate S Bhaskar Raman in the case.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: '1991 Act Doesn't Bar Ascertaining the Nature of Place of Worship', Hindu Side Claims.

Earlier today, the sources informed, "as per the court's orders of Karti's bail, he has to appear before CBI within 16 hours of reaching India".

"We haven't summoned him since the court has already directed him to join the investigation within 16 hours of his arrival in India. If he fails to appear, then we might issue summon order to him for joining the investigation," said a CBI officer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Karti P Chidambaram claimed that he is not involved in the Visa case, anyhow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)