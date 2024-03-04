Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): In two separate incidents, three persons including two tourists who allegedly tried to commit suicide at RK Beach and Rishikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam were rescued by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguards, a senior official said.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner CM Saikanth Verma said on Sunday that in two separate incidents at RK Beach and Rishikonda Beach in Zones 2 and 4 of the Corporation, three people were rescued by GVMC lifeguards.

A 60-year-old man named Nakka Lakshmamma from Burma Colony in Visakhanagaram tried to commit suicide on RK Beach due to illness on Saturday, and two tourists, 38-year-old Gobron from Yemen and 17-year-old Siva from Arilova in the city, were caught in the waves at Rishikonda Beach.

The commissioner said that Harish, M Naveen, T Poliraju, O Raju, G Chinna, Appanna and K Raju went into the sea and saved the lives of those persons, after which rescued persons were reprimanded and handed over to the concerned police station.

The commissioner said that the life guards of GVMC not only keep a constant watch on tourists and pilgrims who accidentally go into the sea and lose their lives on the beaches of Visakhapatnam but also perform special surveillance duties on those who are going to the beaches alone and save the lives of those trapped in the sea.

The commissioner appealed to the people to enjoy the beauty of the beach and not to get into the sea, get into accidents, or commit suicide.

He said that since a large number of devotees will come for sea bathing on the upcoming Shivratri, special robotic machines will be made available by GVMC to save people's lives from accidents. (ANI)

