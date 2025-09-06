Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): As the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to an end, the 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began at Nagpur, Maharashtra on Saturday.

Besides Nagpur, the 'visarjan procession' has also begun in other parts of the state, namely in India's financial capital Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

In Mumbai, the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesha idol has started at Ganeshgalli ka raja.

With parts of Mumbai witnessing the final journey of Lord Ganesha, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Parel, housing a 50-foot idol also witnessed the beginning of the visarjan procession.

At the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal, a massive crowd of devotees had gathered to see the procession.

Earlier in the day, Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession of Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) 'Manacha Pahila Ganpati' was also taken out in Pune. Additionally, the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja is also underway at Ganesh Gully.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple with Pawar stating he has prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all. The Deputy Chief Minister also asked the citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate fully during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "Ten days passed so quickly, no one even realised, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion. Prayers and rituals were performed. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all... During the immersion, all citizens should follow the police's instructions, cooperate fully, and perform the visarjan on time. May Ganeshotsav conclude smoothly, with proper discipline and order maintained."

Meanwhile, to mark the end of the festival, with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi.

This day is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions (ANI).

