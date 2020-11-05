New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Vistara operated its first flight on Delhi-Dhaka route on Thursday using its A320neo aircraft.

"Starting today, the airline will be operating special, non-stop flights twice a week between the two cities under the bilateral 'transport bubble' between India and Bangladesh," a statement from the airline said.

The inaugural flight on left from Delhi at 6.30 am and landed at Dhaka at 9.20 am (local time), it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 20 countries including Tanzania, Bangladesh, the US and the UK.

