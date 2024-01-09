Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara on Tuesday said it will launch non-stop flights to Paris from the city from March 28.

Flight services on the new route will be operated five times per week with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, Vistara said in a statement.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline, which completed nine years of its operations, currently flies to Paris from Delhi five times a week.

Vistara already operates its flight services to London and Frankfurt from Mumbai as part of its long-haul international air services network.

The addition of air services to Paris will further enhance connectivity between India and Europe, Vistara added.

"We are delighted to announce direct connectivity between Mumbai and Paris, our sixth route to Europe. The addition of this much-awaited connection is in line with our strategy to position Mumbai as a vital hub for international travel," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.

