New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list a plea by Suneetha, daughter of the deceased Vivekanand Reddy, challenging the Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with her father's murder case.

The court has agreed to list the plea on June 13. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said that it will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Suneetha, apprised the court that the bench led by the Chief Justice of India on April 24 has noted that this is not a case for interim relief and remanded the matter back to the High Court. He also apprised the court that the accused is the alleged principal conspirator in the petitioner's father's murder.

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the deceased Vivekanand Reddy has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in connection with the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

In the plea, Suneetha has challenged the Telangana High Court order dated May 31 and said that "the High Court, after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case virtually accepting the entire case put forth by Respondent No 1 and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI, has allowed the said Petition and granted anticipatory bail to Respondent No 1 in a murder case, contrary to the law laid down by the top Court."

She also said that Respondent had not appeared before the CBI pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case of non-cooperation with the investigation disentitling Avinash Reddy to relief u/s 438 CrPC.

Secondly, since Respondent Avinash Reddy was not cooperating in the investigation, the CBI wanted to arrest him, however, they were unable to do so and they were obstructed by him and a large number of his supporters/goons who had camped outside the hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother's alleged health issues, the petitioner said.

Thirdly, Respondent Avinash Reddy along with other accused, was successful in destroying the scene of offence in the presence of the state police and had propagated the story that the deceased had died due to a heart attack and in fact pressurised the police not to register an FIR, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said that Respondent Avinash Reddy is the sitting Member of Parliament from the present ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, and he along with other accused, with the aid of the State machinery and powerful people in the current ruling party was influencing the investigation, and has been consistently threatening and influencing the witnesses.

Suneetha Nareddy was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, Jesal Wahi and Anmol Kheta.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

