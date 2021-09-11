New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the September 2001 terror attacks in the United States and said that the speech given by Vivekananda in Chicago on September 11, 1893, has the permanent solutions for the incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said: "It is 9/11 today, a date that is remembered in the history of the world as an attack on humanity... but the same date also taught us about humanitarian values."

"September 11 is also important because Swami Vivekananda in 1893 delivered a speech in Chicago teaching the world about our humanitarian values. The world has realised that these teachings will give the permanent solutions for the incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also announced that Subramania Bharati chair on Tamil Studies will be set up in the Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for research fellows and students to mark the 100th death anniversary of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi.

PM Modi also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Before starting any new work we offer our prayers to Lord Ganesh, and fortunately, the inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan is also being done on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesha' festival. Yesterday was 'Ganesh Chaturthi and today the entire nation is celebrating the festival," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) through video conferencing.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

