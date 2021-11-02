Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Volunteers were on Monday given the task of arranging oil lamps on Ram ki Paidi, a series of ghats on the banks of the Saryu river, for Deepotsav on November 3, ahead of Diwali.

During the Deepotsav event, eight to nine lakh oil lamps will be lit at 28 ghats of Ram ki Paidi. This will be the highest number of oil lamps lit during the event.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

The lamps loaded on trolleys reached the ghats and volunteers, students from the Avadh University, Saket Mahavidyalaya, Ayodhya and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) volunteers are arranging the lamps on the ghats.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"I am from Avadh University and we are here to arrange the oil lamps at the ghats for Deepotsav. We have been given the responsibility to arrange the lamps at ghat number eight," said a student while talking to ANI on Monday.

"We are given a responsibility to arrange 58,000 oil lamps at the ghat number 8. They are almost ready. We will complete our target by tomorrow," added another student.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)